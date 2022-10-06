UBS: Apple iPhone 14 wait times improving in all geographies

UBS analyst David Vogt on Thursday wrote in a note to clients that wait times for Apple’s new iPhone 14 lineup have begun to ease.

Eric J. Savitz for Barron’s:

He now expects September quarter unit sales of about 48 million, about flat with the same period a year ago. As some other analysts have suggested, demand appears skewed to the high end of the product line, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, with lower buyer interest in the base-model iPhone 14 and its larger sibling, the iPhone 14 Plus. Vogt’s view is that the stronger demand for high-end models is largely offset by weaker interest in the lower models. He says that September quarter results will benefit from the average sale price boost from the popularity of the higher end models… Vogt notes that wait times for the Pro Max sit at 35 days in the U.S. and China, and 32 days in Europe and Japan. A year ago, he points out, wait times for iPhone 13 Pro Max stood at 33 days in the U.S., 39 in China, and 32 in Europe and Japan. He notes that the base model is widely available, with only Japan showing a short wait of 4 days. The wait times for the 14 Plus, he says, is running at 8 to 9 days, down from 14 days in a similar analysis a week ago.

MacDailyNews Take: iPhone wait times are but one data point and are virtually useless without knowing how many units Apple assemblers have managed to box up or the iPhone mix, both of which only Apple knows and won’t be telling.

Apple iPhone mix is easily going to be the strongest ever. Do not be surprised with the reports that Apple has “cut iPhone 14 orders,” meaning iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The company will likely be increasing iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max orders to reflect the strong mix which bodes very well, of course for Apple’s iPhone average selling price (ASP). – MacDailyNews, September 14, 2022

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.