Lawn mowing test reveals GPS accuracy of Apple Watch Ultra

A Reddit user has conducted an experiment, while also mowing his lawn, to test the GPS accuracy of the Apple Watch Ultra.

The completely redesigned Compass app includes Waypoints, a quick and convenient way to mark a location. The Waypoint complication updates dynamically in real time with direction and distance.

Ali Salman for Wccftech:

Apple has boasted a lot about the GPS capabilities on the Ultra and a Reddit user suburbandad1999 went on to conduct a test through lawn mowing.

The high-end Apple Watch conjoins the capabilities of the L1 GPS with L5 GPS for precise location while being less power-hungry. If you are someone who likes to go on days-long hikes, the Apple Watch Ultra is one of the top wearables that you should consider before going on an expedition. In comparison to older models, the advanced signal processing on the Ultra will offer consistent signals, even in dense cities.

“It [my older Apple Watch Series 4] would even have me zip a couple doors down and shows about 1.4 extra miles of distance compared to the image on the right. Apple Watch Ultra shows every intricate row I did.”

MacDailyNews Take: For the first time ever in an Apple Watch, the precision dual-frequency GPS integrates both L1 and the latest frequency, L5, plus new positioning algorithms. Apple Watch Ultra delivers the most accurate GPS of any Apple Watch to date, providing users the most precise distance, pace, and route data for training, competing, and lawn mowing.

