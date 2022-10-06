Apple’s high-end 27-inch mini-LED display reportedly pushed into early 2023

The rumor mill has been active with chatter that Apple is planning a high-end 27-inch display model with mini-LED. Originally, summer 2022 and, then, October 2022 launches were floated, but Apple'[s unveiling may now have been pushed to early 2023.

Analyst Ross Young via Twitter on Thursday shared with his Super Follows that he “Heard that the Apple MiniLED monitor launch was pushed to Q1’23.”

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

A higher-end 27-inch display from Apple with mini-LED tech might offer a higher refresh rate to match the latest MacBook Pro models that go up to 120Hz – something that the Pro Display XDR or Studio Display don’t do. This past spring, my colleague Filipe got exclusive details from a source close to the matter that Apple is working on an external display with a 7K resolution. However, it’s not clear if that will be the same display as Young is talking about that could arrive in Q1 2023. Notably, back in March when Young discussed the mini-LED Apple display coming this year, Ming-Chi Kuo disagreed saying it might not arrive in 2022 due to “high cost concerns.”

MacDailyNews Take: $2,499.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.