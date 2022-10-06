Apple plans appeal to completely overturn already-slashed French antitrust fine

Apple on Thursday said it plans to appeal a French antitrust fine that was slashed to roughly a third of the original amount, saying the fine should be overturned in full.

A French court on Thursday reduced a fine against Apple for alleged anti-competitive behavior from 1.1 billion to 372 million euros. The original fine had been imposed by a French competition regulator in 2020.

Angela Palumbo for Barron’s:

At the time, France’s competition authority said it levied fines on Apple “for engaging in anticompetitive agreements within its distribution network and abuse of a situation of economic dependency with regard to its ‘premium’ independent distributors.” Apple didn’t confirm to Barron’s how much the French court reduced the fine, but did say in a statement that “while the court correctly reversed part of the French Competition Authority’s decision, we believe it should be overturned in full and plan to appeal. The decision relates to practices from more than a decade ago that even the FCA recognized are no longer in use.”

MacDailyNews Take: Offense is the best defense.

