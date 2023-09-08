Apple TV+ unleashes teaser trailer for Godzilla series ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ to premiere November 17th

Apple TV+ on Friday unveiled the first teaser for its new Godzilla series, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” and shared that the highly anticipated 10-episode series will premiere globally on Friday, November 17th. Based on Legendary’s Monsterverse, and starring Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” will debut with the first two episodes, followed by one episode every Friday through January 12th.

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga — spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Hailing from Legendary Television, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is co-developed and executive produced by Chris Black and Matt Fraction. Matt Shakman directs the first two episodes and serves as executive producer alongside Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, Andy Goddard, Brad Van Arragon and Andrew Colville. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Toho licensed the rights to Legendary for “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” as a natural byproduct of their long-term relationship with the film franchise.

Legendary Entertainment’s Monsterverse is an epic entertainment universe of interconnected stories that bring together popular culture’s most titanic forces of nature. Witness humanity’s greatest battle for survival as we fight for our world in the face of a catastrophic new reality — the monsters of our myths and legends are real. Beginning in 2014 with Godzilla and continuing with 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island,” 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” the Monsterverse has accumulated close to two billion dollars globally at the box office and is ever-expanding, with the highly anticipated sequel “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.”

The series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ alongside an expanding offering of sweeping, world-building dramas including global hit series “Silo”; “Foundation,” based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, and created by David S. Goyer; “Invasion,” a sci-fi drama series from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg and David Weil that launched its second season on August 23, and more.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 376 wins and 1,567 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

