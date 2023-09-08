iPhone 15 Pro Max to capture nearly 40% of new device production – TrendForce

Apple is slated to unveil four new iPhone models in mid-September: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. TrendForce predicts a production figure of approximately 80 million units for the iPhone 15 series. This represents a 6% YoY growth, bouncing back from the Chinese Communist Party’s quixotic, failed “Zero COVID” lockdowns which negatively impacted Foxconn’s iPhone assembly last year.

The Pro models, armed with smoother production cycles and the Pro Max’s exclusive periscope lens, is poised to be a consumer magnet and potentially propel the Pro series to constitute over 60% of Apple’s new device production. However, with overall gloomy market sentiment, Apple’s total iPhone sales for the year may take a hit, expected to hover between 220 to 225 million units for a 5% YoY decline.

Mia Huang for TrendForce:

In regard to specifications for the iPhone 15 series, several noteworthy hardware upgrades have been made. Compliance with EU regulations has led Apple to jump on the USB Type-C bandwagon this year. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will come with significant camera upgrades, sporting a 48MP main sensor to align with the Pro series. Furthermore, they will also be featuring Apple’s Dynamic Island. On the other hand, the Pro series promises cutting-edge processor upgrades, increased Dram capacity, and introduces a titanium-aluminum alloy frame. The Pro Max also intends to elevate mobile photography to the next level with its exclusive periscope lens. Advances in technology, while exciting, can also ratchet up the intricacies of mass production. Reports of component snags and assembly issues have surfaced as production of the new iPhone models revs up in the third quarter. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, in particular, have been grappling with lower-than-expected yield rates for their new 48MP cameras. Meanwhile, the Pro series is confronting challenges with panel and titanium alloy frame assembly. However, evidence suggests that the Pro series is likely to overcome its obstacles more swiftly than its non-Pro counterparts. In light of the global economic downturn, Apple is contemplating a cautious pricing strategy to preserve its sales volumes. While the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus boast 48MP main cameras, they’ll inherit the A16 processor from the iPhone 14 Pro series, with no other significant upgrades. Hence, their starting prices are projected to be aggressively competitive. The iPhone 15 Pro may sport several enhancements that inflate costs, yet these are anticipated to be offset by cost reductions in other components. Overall, TrendForce predicts a stable pricing landscape for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro, largely mirroring last year’s figures. The Pro Max, however, is a different story. Equipped with an exclusive high-cost periscope lens, it’s expected to command a premium — likely a bump of up to US$100 — to reflect its increased production costs. Should this price adjustment materialize, it would mark the first such move since the era of the iPhone X.

MacDailyNews Take: If the iPhone 15 Pro does indeed retain the pricing of the iPhone 14 Pro, it will sell very well indeed! Those who want the very best will spend the extra $100 for iPhone 15 Pro Max leading it to be the top seller of Apple’s new crop of iPhones and significantly boosting Apple’s iPhone Average Selling Price (ASP).

