What to expect from Apple’s September 12th ‘Wonderlust’ event

Apple’s special media event, headlined “Wonderlust,” gets underway next Tuesday, September 12th, at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT where it will introduce the all-new iPhone 15 and Apple Watch lineups along with the latest AirPods.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Keeping with its usual pattern from the past few years, Apple is planning to debut four models: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and what will be called the 15 Pro Max (not Ultra as some have speculated).

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will continue to use 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, but the screens on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will appear ever so slightly larger. The look is part of a noteworthy change to the pro models: Borders around the screen will be about one-third thinner.

The higher-end phones will have a performance edge, keeping with Apple’s approach in recent years. This year’s Pro models will get a faster A17 chip built on the new 3-nanometer production process and additional memory. The processor will make those models snappier, but the biggest enhancements are the battery life savings.

The four new models will also switch from Lightning to USB-C for wired charging and data transfers, but increased transfer speeds will be reserved only for the Pro models. All of the phones will gain faster wireless charging.

The Pro phones will replace the ring/mute switch for the first time since the feature launched with the original iPhone in 2007. The switch is becoming an “Action Button” that can be customized to handle a variety of functions…

The big focus for the Apple Watch this year will be performance, with the company planning to heavily tout major gains in processing speed.