Apple Arcade launches 4 new games and 40+ updates in September

This September, Apple Arcade is launching four exciting new games, all ad-free with no in-app purchases. Cypher 007 is an all-new James Bond experience where players will immerse themselves in a modern twist on a spy adventure game. Experience Agent 007 like never before in the only Bond game available for mobile. Players will also love soaking in the slow life of the Japanese countryside in Japanese Rural Life Adventure, a cozy life simulation game set to the stunning backdrop of the changing seasons of Japan; competing in Junkworld, a tower defense game featuring treacherous terrains and dynamic heroes; and staying busy in the big city with My Talking Angela 2+, the popular virtual pet game from the makers of the hit Talking Tom & Friends series.

September also brings fun updates to popular games on the service, including recently released global hit Hello Kitty Island Adventure. The charming life simulation game where players build friendships with their favorite Sanrio characters while exploring a massive island with a magical underwater world has received a fan rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars. The upcoming update will be available September 29, and will include a Spooky Celebration event and introduce new visitors to the island: Baku, Cherry, and Berry. This month, Jetpack Joyride 2 is also celebrating its one-year anniversary on Apple Arcade with two new game modes and mini events, and WHAT THE CAR?, Cityscapes: Sim Builder, Angry Birds Reloaded, and more will unveil exciting updates.

My Talking Angela 2+ (Outfit7 Limited): September 8

From the creators of Talking Tom & Friends, My Talking Angela 2+ is a virtual pet game that makes every day more stylish and fun. Players will help Angela, a fashionable cat, stay busy in her big-city home, including practicing new dance moves, baking delicious treats, making original music, and designing jewelry. A variety of mini games and puzzles will keep players on their toes as they put their skills and reflexes to the test.

Japanese Rural Life Adventure (GAME START LLC): September 15

This cozy life simulation game is presented in a gorgeous and carefully crafted pixel art style. Farm, cook, fish, collect, explore, and experience the beautiful changing seasons of Japan. Players can also enjoy traditional Japanese festivals — such as Hatsumōde, Ōmisoka, and Tsukimi — where they can meet and build friendships with neighboring villagers as they live out their rural life adventure.

Junkworld (Ironhide S.A.): September 22

Fans of tower defense games like Bloons TD 6 are going to love Junkworld. Filled with daring adventures, perilous terrains, and dubious companions, Junkworld finds players commanding the resourceful Scavenger clan. Deploy towers, use special units and gadgets, and train amazing heroes to survive the mayhem of post-apocalyptic tactical battles. With a roster of dynamic heroes at their disposal, a rich variety of towers, an assortment of creative tactics, and 80 challenging stages, players will lean into their tactical wits as they lead their faction to victory.

Cypher 007 (Tilting Point LLC): September 29

Inspired by 60 years of spycraft, players will traverse a landscape that celebrates this renowned universe of espionage, and visit some of James Bond’s most iconic moments and extraordinary adventures. Blofeld, criminal mastermind and head of Spectre, has once again hatched a plan to sabotage Bond, his archenemy. This time he has utilized a brainwashing technique known as Cypher, holding Bond captive in a mental prison in an attempt to turn him into the ultimate double agent. In this top-down stealth action adventure game, players will help Agent 007 on his most challenging mission yet. They’ll gather intel, uncover secrets, and use spycraft to overcome immersive levels filled with obstacles, opponents, and objectives that increase in difficulty as they progress. Complete missions to bring down Blofeld and Spectre once and for all. Players will compete against other 007 agents around the world via leaderboards to prove they’re the best spy of all time.

Pricing and Availability

• Apple Arcade is available for $4.99 (U.S.) per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.

• Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($16.95 U.S.), Family ($22.95 U.S.), and Premier ($32.95 U.S.) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.

• Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. App Store Greats are available on iPhone and iPad.

• An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

• Availability for the 200+ titles across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

