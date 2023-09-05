3D camera said to arrive on ‘iPhone Ultra’ to capture spatial photos and videos for Vision Pro Headset

A future “iPhone Ultra” will feature a 3D camera to capture spatial photos and videos to be displayed in Apple’s Vision Pro headset, according to a rumor shared with MacRumors via a Weibo user with a proven track record for disclosing accurate information about Apple’s plans.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

The camera configuration of a future “‌iPhone Ultra‌” model released after the launch of the Vision Pro headset will reportedly “lead the market to rethink what kind of photos and videos a mobile phone should take.” It seems highly likely that the information refers to the capture of spatial photos and videos, a unique feature of the Vision Pro that uses outward-facing cameras to record immersive 3D content. Standard photos and videos from an iPhone or another device can still be viewed on the headset, but the 3D images and videos are considerably more immersive and can only be captured using a Vision Pro itself. The feature is so central to the Vision Pro experience that the device has a dedicated mechanical button on the top to activate it… According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple could release a new high-end device called the “‌iPhone Ultra‌,” sitting above the “Pro Max” in the lineup, as soon as next year. The Apple Vision Pro headset is set to launch in early 2024.

MacDailyNews Take: It would certainly make sense for Apple to offer a camera capable of taking spatial videos and photos that doesn’t have to be head-mounted.

