Apple’s iPhone 15 pricing looks like a bargain

Apple’s iPhone 15 will be magical in more ways than one, including, and, perhaps, especially, in how its price defies rampant and historic inflation.

Angela Palumbo for Barron’s:

Inflation has hit just about everything and everyone. The iPhone? Not so much. Apple is expected to release details for its newest generation of phones, likely called the iPhone 15, at a product launch event on Sept. 12. While Apple hasn’t announced the price or details of the new device, Wall Street sees the base model costing just a little bit more than the price of the original iPhone, after adjusting for inflation. Media reports put the cost of the iPhone 15 base model at $799, the same price as the base iPhone 14 model launched late last year… “￼It’s a phenomenal deal for consumers,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives tells Barron’s. “I believe [Apple] could charge significantly more with minimal churn if they wanted to.”

MacDailyNews Take: Expect massive sales for iPhone 15 (and even bigger sales for the flagship iPhone 15 Ultra (Pro Max) which could start as high as $1,299).

See also: Apple to price iPhone 15 Ultra starting at $1,299 – DigiTimes – August 24, 2023

