Apple’s iPhone 15 pricing looks like a bargain

Apple’s iPhone 15 will be magical in more ways than one, including, and, perhaps, especially, in how its price defies rampant and historic inflation.
Inflation has hit just about everything and everyone. The iPhone? Not so much.
Apple is expected to release details for its newest generation of phones, likely called the iPhone 15, at a product launch event on Sept. 12. While Apple hasn’t announced the price or details of the new device, Wall Street sees the base model costing just a little bit more than the price of the original iPhone, after adjusting for inflation.
Media reports put the cost of the iPhone 15 base model at $799, the same price as the base iPhone 14 model launched late last year…
“￼It’s a phenomenal deal for consumers,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives tells Barron’s. “I believe [Apple] could charge significantly more with minimal churn if they wanted to.”
MacDailyNews Take: Expect massive sales for iPhone 15 (and even bigger sales for the flagship iPhone 15 Ultra (Pro Max) which could start as high as $1,299).
See also: Apple to price iPhone 15 Ultra starting at $1,299 – DigiTimes – August 24, 2023
2 Comments
The original Macintosh in 1984 sold for approximately $2500. Today you can buy a MacBook Pro starting at $1299 when you factor in inflation, that’s truly amazing. If the auto industry had mirrored Apple’s innovation and pricing, just imagine how much better our cars would be today and how cheaply they could be purchased.
The 1984 Mac was way more computer at that time than almost everything else because of its graphic user interface. The Base MacBook Pro is not that much different than many other laptops for the comparable price. So that is a difficult comparison.