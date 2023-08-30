Apple Original Films’ global theatrical release for Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ set for October 20th

Apple Original Films today unveiled the key art for Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and announced that the film will open wide, simultaneously in theaters around the world, in partnership with Paramount Pictures, on Friday, October 20. Following its global theatrical run, the film will debut on Apple TV+. Starring a cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, the film premiered earlier this year at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where it was met with broad critical acclaim and an extended standing ovation.

The wide theatrical release of “Killers of the Flower Moon” will also include IMAX® theatres, for which the film will be digitally remastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Remastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX’s customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

Directed by Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Killers of the Flower Moon” was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way. Producers are Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Daniel Lupi, with DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Somner, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul serving as executive producers.

Momentum around the Apple Original Films slate continues to grow since the debut of Apple TV+ just over three years ago. In addition to Apple making history as the first streaming service to land the Academy Award for Best Picture with “CODA,” Apple Original Film “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” also recently earned the Academy Award for Best Animated Short. “Killers of the Flower Moon” will premiere alongside upcoming Apple Original Films including “Flora and Son,” from director John Carney; “Napoleon,” the upcoming film starring Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix from Academy Award-nominated director Ridley Scott and produced by Scott and Academy Award nominee Kevin Walsh; the star-studded spy thriller “Argylle,” with Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson; “Blitz,” from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Sir Steve McQueen; an untitled Formula 1 feature film starring Brad Pitt from director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and more.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com.

