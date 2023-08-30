Terry Gou, Foxconn founder, again runs for Taiwan presidency

Taiwan’s Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple assembler Foxconn, on Monday (August 28th) again threw his hat in the ring to be the island’s next president.

Reuters:

After at least two previous failed bids, Gou, 72, is seeking to unite a fractured opposition amid rising tensions with China, which he blames on the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) hostility to Beijing.

“Over the past seven years, the DPP government has not only brought Taiwan dangerously close to war, but has also pursued flawed domestic policies that have failed to resolve the challenges facing Taiwan’s industries and people’s lives,” he said on Monday, announcing his run to be “Taiwan’s CEO” at the January election.

“He’s a straight-talking political outsider,” said Sung Wen-Ti, a political scientist at Australian National University’s Taiwan Studies Program.

“I have never been under the control of the People’s Republic of China,” [Gou] said [Monday]. “I don’t follow their instructions.”

Friends in high places have included former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Gou told Trump he wanted to be a peacemaker between Taiwan, China and the U.S. as Taiwan’s president.