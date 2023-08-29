Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup expected to deliver significant improvements across the range

Apple has set September 12th as the date to unveil its new iPhone 15 lineup with significant improvements across the range.

Bloomberg News:

The highlight of the event will be the iPhone 15 lineup, which will include two entry-level models and two high-end models. The lower-end devices, likely to be called the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, will get some capabilities of last year’s Pro models — the A16 chip, Dynamic Island interface and a 48-megapixel rear camera — but retain the current design. More significant changes are coming to the higher-end models, including a redesigned frame that uses titanium instead of stainless steel, far thinner borders around the screen and an A17 processor that uses the more advanced 3-nanometer production method. The titanium also will make the phones a bit lighter. And there’s a new customizable button that will replace the longstanding mute switch — a feature that’s been on the iPhone since the product first debuted in 2007. The highest-end new iPhone, which sports a 6.7-inch screen, will also add a new camera with deeper optical zoom. That means the camera can focus more closely on far-away objects using the physical lens itself, rather than software, making for higher-quality shots. And all four new iPhones will shift to a USB-C charging port to comply with new European Union regulations. This will mark the first iPhone connector switch since 2012.

MacDailyNews Take: Expect pre-orders to start at midnight on Friday, September 15th. Get there in the early minutes – early seconds for the iPhone 15 Ultra (or Pro Max) which is expected to quickly outstrip initial supplies – if you want yours by the expected availability/delivery date of September 22nd!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.