New AirPods with USB-C Charging Case at expected at Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ event

Apple has set September 12th as the date for its “Wonderlust” special media event at which it’s expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup, next-gen Apple Watch models, and new AirPods.

Mark Gurman fro Bloomberg News:

The new products should help restore growth this holiday season — Apple’s biggest sales period of the year.

[A]ll four new iPhones will shift to a USB-C charging port to comply with new European Union regulations. This will mark the first iPhone connector switch since 2012.

To match the new iPhones, Apple will introduce updated AirPods at the event that include a USB-C charging port.

On the Apple Watch front, the company will unveil the Series 9 lineup and a second-generation version of the high-end Ultra, which debuted for the first time last year.

The new models will have faster chips — marking the first performance boost for Apple’s smartwatch in three years…