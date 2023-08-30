Ridley Scott has a 4.5 hour director’s cut of his Apple TV+ epic ‘Napoleon’ he’d like to release

Apple in July released the official trailer for the upcoming film “Napoleon,” is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix. Director Ridley Scott says he has a “fantastic” 4.5 hour director’s cut of his Apple TV+ epic ‘Napoleon’ that he’d like to release.

Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine (starring Vanessa Kirby), showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

According to Apple, the release date for “Napoleon” is “coming soon.”

Jordan Ruimy for World of Reel:

Speaking to Empire Magazine, Scott says he has a “fantastic” cut of “Napoleon” that clocks in at 270 minutes and which further fleshes out Vanessa Kirby’s performance as Joséphine: Napoleon’ is almost three hours long, although Scott has a “fantastic” near four-and-a-half-hour cut, which features more of Joséphine’s life before she meets Napoleon. He’d love Apple (who funded the film) to eventually screen it. But what they have now is hardly slight. “It’s an astonishing story,” Phoenix says of Napoleon’s life. “Hopefully we captured some of the most interesting moments.” Even without the piles. “Napoleon” has a theatrical runtime of 157 minutes, it’s already been MPA rated so that will likely not change.

MacDailyNews Take: The more Vanessa Kirby, the better. Release the full director’s cut concurrently with the Apple TV+ release, Apple!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.