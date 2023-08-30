Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ event invite reveals iPhone 15 Pro colors – leaker

Apple’s “Wonderlust” special media event invite is made up of metallic blue, silver, and gray hues that one leaker contends are the color options that will be available for the iPhone 15 Pro models.





Unknownz21 (@URedditor) via Twitter:

Obligatory Apple Event tweet: I might as well point out the obvious here, the colors used for this – they match up with the 15 Pro colors. Not exactly subtle if you ask me, lol.

MacDailyNews Take: Via Medium, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo concurs, “The Pro colors may be gray, white, black, and blue. The regular colors may be black, pink, yellow, blue, and green.”

