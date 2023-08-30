iOS 17 to deliver six new AirPods Pro 2 features next month

AirPods Pro‌ 2 owners can look forward to six new features when Apple’s latest iPhone operating system, iOS 17, is officially released next month.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Adaptive Audio, or Adaptive Noise Control, promises to… dynamically blend the existing Transparency and Active Noise Cancellation modes together to deliver the best audio experience in the moment. Conversation Awareness is able to detect when someone starts talking to you, and will lower the volume of the audio you’re listening to and cut down on background noise accordingly. Personalized Volume uses machine learning to fine-tune your listening experience by understanding environmental conditions and listening preferences.

MacDailyNews Note: Three more new features in the full article

