Apple’s flagship likely to be called ‘iPhone 15 Ultra’

“iPhone [insert number] Pro Max” was always a bit too much of a mouthful, but now it looks like Apple really will take a cue from its Apple Watch naming and rechristen its flagship iPhone “Ultra,” as in: “iPhone 15 Ultra” (which just rolls off the tongue so much more smoothly).

Andrew O’Hara via X:

Multiple sources have told me Apple will indeed use the “iPhone 15 Ultra” monicker for the plus-sized pro phone.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

O’Hara does not have much of a track record for Apple rumors, but he did share accurate renders of the second-generation AirPods Pro before they launched last year. With its larger display, longer battery life, and periscope telephoto camera with 6x optical zoom, the top-tier iPhone could justify the “Ultra” moniker. Apple’s naming choices are subject to change throughout a product’s development process, often explaining why new devices are titled differently to what rumors have come to suggest. For example, the AirPods Max were largely expected to be called the “AirPods Studio.” Most recently, visionOS was widely expected to be called “xrOS.” The rumored name was found littered throughout Apple’s materials following WWDC, indicating that ‌visionOS‌ was a last-minute switch.

MacDailyNews Take: It will have an Action button. It will be powered by the new Apple A17 Bionic. It will have an exclusive periscope camera system. It will have the best and largest display. Apple’s next-gen flagship iPhone is ultra and it should be named accordingly!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.

MacDailyNews Take:

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]