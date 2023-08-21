Apple backend server reveals future-gen Apple ‘A19’ and ‘M5’ chips

We haven’t even seen the official reveal of Apple’s A17 and M3 chips, yet (soon!), to say nothing of the A18 and M4 chips, but now future-gen Apple ‘A19’ and ‘M5’ chips have ben discovered on an Apple Backend Server.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

The references, found by Twitter user “@_orangera1n,” indicate the existence of a large number of unreleased Apple chips. Following the trends of Apple’s chip identifiers, the latest discoveries are believed to correspond to the “A19,” “M5 Pro,” “M5 Max,” and “M5 Ultra” chips, suggesting that work on these processors is underway.

Apple’s Tatsu Signing Server (TSS) verifies firmware files by issuing unique certificates called APTickets, which contain specific details, with no third-party logs. In an effort to identify unreleased ApChipIDs, TSS requests were made for every possible identifier. Those that did not return an invalid identifier seemingly point to an unreleased chip…

Assuming that Apple continues to release new iPhone models every year, the A19 could debut in 2025’s ‌iPhone‌ 17 Pro models.