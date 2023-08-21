Apple stock now officially in technical correction

Apple stock has now officially entered a technical correction which is defined as a decline of at least 10% in a stock price or market from a peak. Apple shares are down about 11% from its July 31st high of $196.45.

Brian Sozzi for Yahoo Finance:

First and foremost is the increasing economic pressure in China that unfolded in August. Fears on the health of over-leveraged property developers, a slow-to-act Chinese government on the yawning crisis, and a sagging stock market have clouded the outlook for Apple product demand. Wall Street analysts currently expect sales in Greater China to increase nearly 16% in Apple’s new fiscal year on the back of brisk demand for the iPhone 15. But CEO Tim Cook appeared to tamp down expectations on China by signing off on a cautious September quarter financial outlook when it reported results earlier this month.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s September quarter is likely to contain just a few days of iPhone 15 sales, if that.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.