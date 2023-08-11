Apple’s TV app is the new home of iTunes Movie Trailers

Apple’s iTunes Movie Trailers app is going the way of the dodo as the company begins hosting movie trailers exclusively in Apple’s flagship TV app.

Apple Original series and films from Apple TV+. Exclusive live sports. Premium channels, streaming services, and cable TV providers. Thousands of movies to buy or rent. And, now, movie trailers. It’s all on Apple’s expertly curated TV app on your favorite Apple devices, streaming platforms, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and more.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Hints of Apple’s plan first emerged on August 9, when MacRumors discovered a non-linked banner on the iTunes Movie Trailers website that reads “Apple TV app is the new home of iTunes Movie Trailers.” The same banner has since started showing up on both of Apple’s iOS and tvOS apps of the same name. Then last night, some Apple TV users in the United States reported seeing a new section in the TV app titled “Watch the Latest Trailers,” with a main selection card showing the original iTunes Movie Trailers logo, but titled “Movie & TV Trailers.”

MacDailyNews Take: iTunes branding is going away. The iTunes Movie Trailers app launched in October 2011 and hasn’t been updated in five years.

