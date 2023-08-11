Caltech reaches ‘potential settlement’ in Apple, Broadcom Wi-Fi patent lawsuit

Caltech, Apple, and Broadcom have reached a “potential settlement” in their patent infringement lawsuit over Wi-Fi chips. Caltech had previously won a verdict of more than $1.1 billion in the case, but the award was later overturned.

Blake Brittain for Reuters:

The potential settlement was disclosed in a court document filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles without further details following a telephone conference. It was unclear if the agreement involved both Apple and Broadcom. The court ordered the parties to file a joint status report by Aug. 18. A U.S. appeals court overturned the award last year and ordered a new trial on damages, finding the amount was “legally unsupportable.” A trial that had been scheduled to begin in June 2023 was postponed indefinitely in May. Caltech told a Texas federal court on Tuesday that it had settled a related lawsuit against Samsung. The university has also sued Microsoft, Dell, and HP over its Wi-Fi patents in cases that are pending.

Samsung and Caltech said in a joint filing that they had settled in principle and asked the court to pause the case while they finalize their agreement.

In late July, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a bid by Apple and Broadcom to revive their challenges to Caltech data-transmission patents.

MacDailyNews Note: See CalTech’s “potential Settlement” document in full here.

