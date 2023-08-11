Apple has invested over $500 billion into stock buybacks since 2012 for a number of reasons, including:

• To increase shareholder value. When a company buys back its own stock, it reduces the number of shares outstanding. This can lead to an increase in earnings per share (EPS), which can make the stock more attractive to investors.

• To return cash to shareholders. Apple has a lot of cash on hand, and it can’t invest all of it in new products and services. By buying back stock, Apple can return some of that cash to shareholders, which they can then use to invest in other companies or products, or simply save for retirement.

• To offset dilution. When a company issues new shares, it dilutes the value of existing shares. By buying back stock, Apple can offset this dilution and keep the value of its shares stable.

Theron Mohamed for Business Insider:

The technology titan has spent more on repurchases since 2012 than the entire market capitalization of Visa ($489 billion), JPMorgan ($446 billion), or Exxon Mobil ($441 billion). Only eight companies in the S&P 500 are worth more than Apple’s outlay on buybacks to date. Indeed, Apple has spent north of $50 billion a year buying its own stock since 2018. It splurged $90 billion on buybacks in its last financial year, and has repurchased $56 billion worth of its shares in the last nine months alone. Moreover, the iPhone maker’s board recently approved another $90 billion of repurchases. That amount exceeds the total worth of Citigroup ($85 billion), and is nearly double the market value of Hershey’s ($46 billion).

MacDailyNews Note: As per Charlie Bilello on X:

Apple Shares Outstanding…

• Aug 2013: 25 billion

• Aug 2014: 24 billion

• Aug 2015: 23 billion

• Aug 2016: 22 billion

• Aug 2017: 21 billion

• Aug 2018: 19 billion

• Aug 2019: 18 billion

• Aug 2020: 17 billion

• Aug 2021: 16.5 billion

• Aug 2022: 16.1 billion

• Today: 15.6 billion

Apple has bought back $588 billion in stock over the past 10 years, which is greater than the market cap of 492 companies in the S&P 500. $AAPL pic.twitter.com/6QKrTJzAo4 — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) August 10, 2023

