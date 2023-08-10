Apple Vision Pro powered by ‘Magic Battery’

Apple already offers users a Magic Mouse, a Magic Trackpad, and a Magic Keyboard. Soon, the company also offer a Magic Battery to power the forthcoming spatial computer, Apple Vision Pro.

Apple Vision Pro is designed to sustain high-performance workloads and is capable of running for two hours on a single charge of its Magic Battery

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Apple is calling the Vision Pro headset’s external battery pack a “Magic Battery,” based on code references found in tvOS beta 5.

Previously referred to as “MagSafe Battery Pack” for its similarity to the iPhone battery pack of the same name, the Magic Battery provides Apple’s mixed reality headset with two hours of tethered power. New references to the name were spotted by independent Apple code researcher aaronp613.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s a Magic Battery because it magically generates at least US$149 for Apple as they sell additional batteries to every user who wants to use their Vision Pro for longer than two hours while in the air, on the tracks, in the field, and/or on the road.

