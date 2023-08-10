Apple Vision Pro powered by ‘Magic Battery’

Apple already offers users a Magic Mouse, a Magic Trackpad, and a Magic Keyboard. Soon, the company also offer a Magic Battery to power the forthcoming spatial computer, Apple Vision Pro.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Apple is calling the Vision Pro headset’s external battery pack a “Magic Battery,” based on code references found in tvOS beta 5. Previously referred to as “MagSafe Battery Pack” for its similarity to the iPhone battery pack of the same name, the Magic Battery provides Apple’s mixed reality headset with two hours of tethered power. New references to the name were spotted by independent Apple code researcher aaronp613.

Looks like the Vision Pro battery has a new name. It will be called "Magic Battery" as per tvOS 17 beta 5 code. It was previously referred to as "MagSafe Battery Pack" — Aaron (@aaronp613) August 9, 2023

MacDailyNews Take: It’s a Magic Battery because it magically generates at least US$149 for Apple as they sell additional batteries to every user who wants to use their Vision Pro for longer than two hours while in the air, on the tracks, in the field, and/or on the road.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.