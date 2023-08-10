New Apple patent application reveals in-air hand gestures to control Mac, iPad, and Apple TV

Apple has filed a patent application for computer systems that can provide virtual reality and mixed reality experiences on a variety of devices, including iPads, MacBooks, iMacs, and TVs.

The patent application, which was published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday, describes systems that use a display generation component to create virtual or mixed reality content. The content can be displayed on a variety of devices, including those that do not have their own built-in display, such as the Apple Watch.

Jack Purcher for Patently Apple:

During the WWDC23 keynote we finally saw the use of in-air hand gestures come to life with the Apple Vision Pro headset in conjunction with eye-tracking. Now that it’s a proven methodology used to manipulate what’s on a headset display, Apple may extend this methodology to work with other display devices such as a TV (via Apple TV box), iPad, MacBook and Apple Displays for desktops. In some embodiments, the functions performed through the interactions optionally include image editing, drawing, presenting, word processing, spreadsheet making, game playing, telephoning, video conferencing, e-mailing, instant messaging, workout support, digital photographing, digital videoing, web browsing, digital music playing, note taking, and/or digital video playing.

