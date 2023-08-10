Variety: Apple TV+ series ‘Strange Planet’ is ‘undeniably clever and amusing’

Variety has reviewed the new ten-episode adult animated series “Strange Planet” which made its global debut only on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Based on the New York Times No. 1 bestselling graphic novel and social media phenomenon of the same name, “Strange Planet” is a hilarious and perceptive look at a distant world not unlike our own. Set in a whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples, relatable blue beings explore the absurdity of everyday human traditions. New episodes of “Strange Planet” will debut weekly every Wednesday on Apple TV+ through the season finale on September 27, 2023.

Alison Herman for Variety:

“Strange Planet” is not part of the adult animation wave that’s taken hold in recent years, with shows like “BoJack Horseman” and the recent “Praise Petey” injecting darkness and emotional nuance into a 2-D landscape. This series is sweet and family-friendly; like its animation style, “Strange Planets” sticks to broad outlines. “Strange Planet” is undeniably clever and an easy, amusing watch. But its current iteration lacks much deeper resonance beyond its acute yet surface-level observations about the quirks and paradoxes of modern life. The idea that our society is inherently absurd could pack more punch if explored through a larger narrative or tied to a more specific lead character, as full-fledged TV seasons usually afford the chance to do. Instead, “Strange Planet” is content to showcase a distinctive style on a larger stage.

