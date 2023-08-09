Apple’s 3nm A17 Bionic chip in iPhone 15 Pro models said to offer 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU

According to 𝕏 leaker Unknownz21 (@URedditor), Apple’s upcoming A17 chip that is set to be used in the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max models includes a 6-core CPU and a 6-core GPU. As for the RAM onboard, Unknownz21 says “I’ve only seen 6GB so far; 8GB seems unlikely (but maybe not impossible).”

Apple A17 – t8130 – Coll 6 CPU Cores + 6 GPU Cores

3.70 GHz

6GB LPDDR5 DRAM – Micron/Samsung

TSMC 3nm Process LPDDR = Low Power Double Data Rate SDRAM The A17 is used by both the D83 and D84, also likely planned for D47 and D48 (16 series), as the D9x will use t8140 (A18). — Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) August 9, 2023

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The current A16 chip has a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU, so the A17 will bring notable GPU improvements to the new higher-end iPhone models.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s also a 5nm (N4P) SoC. 3nm is a major leap.

The A17 chip will feature a 3.70GHz maximum clock rate, up from 3.46GHz in the A16 chip. Because 3nm technology is new, the A17 chip is expensive to manufacture, which means it will only be available in the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. The standard iPhone 15 models will adopt the A16 chip, which is currently limited to the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max. Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhones in September, and current signs suggest the ‌iPhone‌ event will be held on Tuesday, September 12.

