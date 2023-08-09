Apple’s 3nm A17 Bionic chip in iPhone 15 Pro models said to offer 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU

According to 𝕏 leaker Unknownz21 (@URedditor), Apple’s upcoming A17 chip that is set to be used in the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max models includes a 6-core CPU and a 6-core GPU. As for the RAM onboard, Unknownz21 says “I’ve only seen 6GB so far; 8GB seems unlikely (but maybe not impossible).”

chip

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The current A16 chip has a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU, so the A17 will bring notable GPU improvements to the new higher-end iPhone models.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s also a 5nm (N4P) SoC. 3nm is a major leap.

The A17 chip will feature a 3.70GHz maximum clock rate, up from 3.46GHz in the A16 chip.

Because 3nm technology is new, the A17 chip is expensive to manufacture, which means it will only be available in the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max. The standard iPhone 15 models will adopt the A16 chip, which is currently limited to the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max.

Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhones in September, and current signs suggest the ‌iPhone‌ event will be held on Tuesday, September 12.

    1. For many years, Apple was criticized for using chips that were slower than competing products. Now that Apple has significantly superior performance with which competing products cannot compete, you get inane comments from stupid fux like Thomas Wolf.

      Reply

