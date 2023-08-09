Apple releases third public betas of macOS Sonoma, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10

Apple has released the third public betas of its upcoming operating systems, iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS Sonoma. These betas include a host of new features that will enhance the user experience across various apps.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

The third iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 public betas have a build number of 21A5303d, while the second macOS Sonoma public beta build number is 23A5312d. The second tvOS 17 and HomePod software public betas have a build number of 21J53330e, while the second watchOS 10 public beta build number is 21R5332f. Safari offers users additional privacy features, Apple Notes provides improved PDF support, iMessage enables location sharing, Freeform enhances collaboration capabilities, and numerous other new and improved features await users.

MacDailyNews Take: Check out the full article for what’s new in each OS here.

Users who are interested in downloading the latest operating systems can do so via the Apple Beta Software Program. The public betas are free to download and install, but they are not recommended for production use.

