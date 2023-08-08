TSMC to build $11 billion chip plant in Germany with other chipmakers

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has agreed to build a €10 billion ($11 billion) plant in Germany in partnership with Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, and Robert Bosch GmbH.
Debby Wu and Aggi Cantrill for Bloomberg News:
The planned fab will be 70% owned by TSMC, which will operate the facility in the city of Dresden, with Infineon, NXP and Bosch each holding a 10% equity stake, subject to regulatory approval, the companies said Tuesday in a joint statement.
Slated to begin production by the end of 2027, it will provide chips for the automotive and industrial sectors and is a first step for TSMC in establishing a major European presence to counter risks from escalating US-Chinese tensions.
It’s also another coup for Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition, which has agreed €10 billion in aid for a new Intel Corp. plant in Magdeburg in a push to shore up the country’s tech sector and secure supplies of critical components. The government will provide as much as €5 billion in subsidies for TSMC’s Dresden factory, Bloomberg has reported.
The Taiwanese company said in a separate statement that it will contribute €3.5 billion to the project, dubbed European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company GmbH. Total investment is expected to amount to more than €10 billion, including “strong support from the European Union and the German government,” and it will create about 2,000 direct high-tech jobs, the companies said.
MacDailyNews Note: More info in the companies’ press release here.
6 Comments
They won’t have the energy to drive it. They killed their internal energy, and need to purchase energy from outside their country. Just like Biden wants to do here.
You don’t offer reasons for your claim. I spend a lot of time in Germany. They did suffer when Putin stopped the flow of gas, but they are now very much less reliant on gas than they were a year ago.
Renewables now account for a very high proportion of German energy and overtook gas powered generation this year.
Germany has built many solar and wind powered systems, you see them everywhere if you travel around. They have reliable sources of electricity and it’s cheaper too.
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/08/energy-crisis-germany-europe
You’re nuts.
Germany is scrambling to buy “import” LNG, taxes on the people to help pay for it, bringing back oil and coal power plants, nuclear and the best of all, RATIONING. It’s all in the linkJK posted from a news source called Reuters.
Whatever difficulties this new plant might face, electrical supply will not be one of them. Saxony has reliable green energy supplies. TSMC have bought massive amounts of green energy supplies for it’s existing sites,
I’m getting a feeling of deja vu. A few years ago, any mention of Apple operating in India was met with ridicule from MDN readers. Whenever I said that India was a good business opportunity for Apple, it was voted down. It will be interesting to see how this TSMC fab in Dresden pans out over the next few years. I’m pretty confident that it will do well.
If only we had trade policies here in the US that helped promote and foster chip factories.
If only tariffs were raised against communist countries with slave labor.
If only business laws were created to make it more profitable to create factories here in the US.
Nah, lets send all our highly technical manufacturing to a communist country that will copy it and screw us over. Except for some people that get “kickbacks” and 10% for the big guy.