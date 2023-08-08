Apple iPhone 15 Pro models said to feature all-new titanium chassis

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max or iPhone 15 Ultra are widely rumored to feature an all-new titanium chassis, which would be a major design change for the iPhone. Titanium is lighter and more durable than stainless steel, which could make the iPhone 15 Pro models more comfortable to hold, but also more resistant to damage. It would also be a significant upgrade from the stainless steel design that has been used on the iPhone since the seminal iPhone X in 2017.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

The Twitter leaker ShrimpApplePro, who has a decent though not perfect track record of accuracy, reported in November that the iPhone 15 Pro design would consist of a titanium case with rounded edges. This was also corroborated by JP Morgan Chase analyst Jeff Pu, who echoed the Twitter leak in an investor report earlier this month. Apple has been working on an iPhone with a titanium chassis for several years. Multiple patent filings from the company have shown off its work in the area. But to get the clearest glimpse of what a titanium iPhone 15 Pro might bring to the table, we need to look at the Apple Watch… There are two things we can take away from how Apple has used titanium in the Apple Watch lineup: colors and weight. Recent generations of the iPhone use aluminum in the non-Pro models and stainless steel in the Pro and Pro Max models. This, of course, means the iPhone 14 is lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro… If the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max use titanium, they won’t be lighter than the aluminum iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. They would, however, be noticeably lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which feature stainless steel bands around the side.

MacDailyNews Take: In a pants or jacket pocket especially, a lighter iPhone Pro 15 Pro Max (or iPhone 15 Ultra) would be much appreciated as the current iPhone 14 Pro Max noticeably weighs down clothing when pocketed.

