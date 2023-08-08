Apple Music’s new ‘Discovery Station’ helps subscribers discover new music

Spotify’s “Discover” feature uses a custom algorithm to diagnose user taste and recommend new songs based on likes and behavior. It’s “Discover Weekly,” playlist, which is unique to every user and offers 30 new songs each week, has been highly successful. Now, Apple Music will be offering a similar product with it’s new “Discovery Station.”

Jena Greene for TheStreet:

It appears that Apple has quietly launched “Discovery Station,” a radio station available on Apple Music that allows users to discover new music based on their taste and algorithm. Apple hasn’t officially announced the product yet, but eagle-eyed users have noticed it up and running on Apple Music’s mobile, desktop, and web apps.

MacDailyNews Take: To try it out, launch Apple Music and go to Listen Now > Stations for You > Discovery Station.

