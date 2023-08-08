NBA’s local TV rights draw interest from Apple, other tech and media companies

Apple, ESPN-owner Disney, Amazon, DirecTV, and Alphabet’s YouTube have expressed interest in streaming local NBA games, potentially taking over rights now held by a broadcaster in bankruptcy, Gerry Smith reports for Bloomberg News citing “people familiar with the matter.”

:

The media and tech giants are open to acquiring local rights held by Diamond Sports Group, but only if they can obtain a critical mass of teams, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private talks. Local sports broadcasting is being reshaped by Diamond’s bankruptcy, with leagues exploring contingency plans and rival companies ready to swoop in to buy the rights. The company airs professional baseball, basketball, and hockey in local markets under the Bally Sports name, and has already walked away from some deals. Diamond Sports filed for bankruptcy in March — the result of debt taken on when its parent Sinclair Inc. acquired a number of regional sports networks.

MacDailyNews Take: Making Apple TV a live sports destination remains a brilliant idea regardless of its age and provenance.

Cook should consider bidding for and winning NFL Sunday Ticket away from DirecTV, buying rights to Premiere League and La Liga games, etc. and making them Apple TV exclusives. Go directly to the sports leagues with boatloads of cash. — MacDailyNews, May 6, 2014

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.