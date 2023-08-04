‘Mini super-cycle’ looms for Apple’s forthcoming iPhone 15 release – analyst

Daniel Ives, Wedbush Securities analyst, joins CNBC’s ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss Apple’s June quarter earnings results, the price action post-earnings, and says that the upcoming iPhone 15 release is poised to be a “mini super-cycle.”

Pay attention to Apple’s Services, Ives says, and get ready for a “mini super-cycle” with the iPhone 15 family’s release.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote earlier today, “If Mr. Market ever figures out the value of Apple’s rapidly growing Services business, you’ll know that miracles do indeed happen.”

