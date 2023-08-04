Apple slumps below $3 trillion market value as stock slides

Apple’s market value has slumped below the historic $3 trillion level after the company’s outlook for the fourth quarter sparked “worries” (from stock manipulators, charlatans, abject morons, and the like).

Kit Rees and Ryan Vlastelica fopr Bloomberg News:

Apple posted its third straight quarter of declining sales late on Thursday, and predicted a similar performance in the current period. Apple in June became the first company with a $3 trillion value. The shares have gained 47% this year through Thursday amid a broad tech rally on investor hopes that the development of artificial intelligence could provide a fresh boost to growth.

MacDailyNews Take: Let the doom and gloom brigade have their fun! We’ll take sub-$180 (but we’d back up the truck for sub-$170)!

Wall Street is a game. Drive it lower now to maximize profit later. Profit from the game.

Note: Apple’s fiscal third quarter, traditionally the company’s slowest quarter, totaled 91 days. Revenue totaled $81.8 billion or an average of $898.9 million per day.

