Apple likely to release new AirTag 2 in late 2024

Apple is reportedly planning to release a second-generation AirTag 2 in late 2024, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo believes that the new AirTag will have better integration with Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset, as part of its new visionOS spatial computing ecosystem. However, he did not provide any additional details or reveal any other potential new features for the item tracker.

預測更新：

1. AirTag 2可能將在4Q24量產。

2. 我相信空間運算是Apple想建立的新生態，欲以Vision Pro為核心整合其他裝置，包括AirTag 2。

== Prediction update:

1. AirTag 2 will likely go to mass production in 4Q24.

2. I believe that spatial computing is a new ecosystem that Apple wants… https://t.co/GXkDIYLz84 — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 2, 2023

The current AirTag is equipped with an Apple-designed U1 chip for Ultra Wideband, enabling a Precision Finding feature that displays the distance and direction to an AirTag. Kuo has also said that iPhone 15 models will likely have an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip, so its possible that Apple is planning an upgraded U2 chip for both iPhones and the AirTag.

MacDailyNews Take: The current AirTag was released in April 2021 and is priced at $28.99. A four-pack of AirTags typically costs $99 at Amazon, but you can currently get it for just $84.99. This is a significant savings compared to the $28.99 individual purchase price.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.