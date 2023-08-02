Apple pulls dozens of generative AI apps from App Store in China ahead of CCP speech crackdown

Apple has reportedly removed over 100 AI apps from its Chinese App Store that are believed to violate the country’s new regulations on generative AI. The regulations, which take effect on August 15, prohibit AI apps that produce “subversive” speech, such as content that questions state power or promotes political dissent.

Mack DeGeurin for Gizmodo:

Those restrictions, which officially take effect August 15, demand that AI developers’ products “adhere to core socialist values” and prohibit content that questions state power. If the developers can’t control their generative progeny, the products will face censorship and possible shutdowns. In a letter sent to developers shared on Twitter by native ChatGPT client OpenCat, Apple said it was removing the apps “because [they] include content that is illegal in China.” Many of the apps being removed appear to rely on OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which Apple said does not have a proper license or permit to operate in the country under the new guidelines. Popular Chinese AI apps like Spark, ChatGAi Plus, OpenCat, and ChatbotAI have all reportedly been removed as part of the government’s generative AI purge.

MacDailyNews Take: George Washington said it best: “If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.”

One more quote:

Censorship reflects a society’s lack of confidence in itself. — Potter Stewart

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.