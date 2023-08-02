Apple TV+ cancels ‘Suspicion,’ starring Uma Thurman, after one season

Apple TV+ has quietly canceled its thriller series “Suspicion” after one season. “Suspicion” was a remake of Israeli drama series “False Flag,” and starred Uma Thurman.

Max Goldbart for Deadline:

Starring as Katherine Newman, Oscar-nominee Uma Thurman appeared in six of the eight episodes and wasn’t due to feature in any further seasons, we understand. The series, which was quietly canceled around a year ago, was one of the highest profile to have come out of Apple’s UK office alongside the likes of Slow Horses and Bad Sisters. Unveiled in March 2020, the eight-part show’s production was delayed due to the Covid pandemic and it eventually launched in February 2022 to decent reviews. It was commissioned out of the UK by Apple’s Heads of Worldwide Video, Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, and Creative Director for Europe Worldwide Video, Jay Hunt. The news comes with multiple Apple shows in flux due to the LA strikes. Deadline revealed last week that filming on the second season of sci-fi thriller Silo — Apple’s most-watched drama series — has entered an indefinite hiatus amid the double-strike action, while Foundation Season 3 also is expected to be impacted. Sharon Horgan’s Bad Sisters has pushed on as it is under an Equity contract with an Irish writer, while Slow Horses filmed SAG member Gary Oldman’s scenes prior to the strike being called.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+ cancelations – Suspicion, The Mosquito Coast, for two examples – are better than many other streamers’ ongoing series.

