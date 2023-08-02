Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air may have MacBook Pro die-hards thinking twice

Apple in June introduced the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, the world’s best 15-inch laptop. With an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the incredible performance of M2, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a silent, fanless design, the new MacBook Air brings power and portability — all in the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop.

With an all-new six-speaker sound system, the 15-inch MacBook Air delivers immersive Spatial Audio, along with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, MagSafe charging, and the power and ease of macOS Ventura for an unrivaled experience. the 15-inch MacBook Air is now available for order.

Dwight Silverman for The Houston Chronicle:

The 15-inch MacBook Air may have Pro die-hards thinking twice when time comes to buy their next Mac. This bigger laptop is the third size released in the Air family, after the original’s 13-inch display and an 11-inch model that was offered from 2010 until 2016. But after using a review unit supplied by Apple for a few weeks, I can say the 15-inch version is probably the most comfortable Air I’ve used. Were I in the market for an Air now, it’s the one I would pick… And even though it bears the Air nameplate, this is a big laptop. The 13-inch model is the perfect size for travel — enough screen real estate for most tasks but compact enough that it fits well on an airline tray table and isn’t too hard to tote through airports. Adding two more inches to the screen and increasing the chassis accordingly adds bulk and heft. The 15-inch Air is 13.4 by 9.5 by 0.45 inches and weighs 3.3 pounds, compared with the 13-inch model’s 11.97 by 8.46 by 0.44 inches and 2.7 pounds. Hefting the two side by side, you can feel the difference. That said, the 15-inch Air fits snugly in the same carrying case I use for my 14-inch MacBook Pro.

MacDailyNews Take: Even if it doesn’t have too many “MacBook Pro die-hards thinking twice,” the reviews for Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air are stellar. Apple is very likely selling millions of 15-inch MacBook Air units this quarter and will sell millions more in subsequent quarters!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.