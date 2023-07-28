Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $2.61, or 1.35%, to $195.83, a new all-time closing high. Today’s intraday high was $196.622. Apple set its all-time intraday high of $198.23 on July 19, 2023.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $124.17.

Monday’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 46,977,437 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 57,068,088 shares.

Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 33.25.

Apple currently has a market value of $3.080 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $3.080T

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Tesla (TSLA) – $844.482B

• Meta Platforms (META) – $834.117B

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $767.326B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $523.100B

• Walmart (WMT) – $430.612B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $241.059B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $212.270B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $200.066B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $181.906B

• Disney (DIS) – $157.385B

• Intel (INTC) – $154.199B

• IBM (IBM) – $130.684B

• Sony (SONY) – $115.340B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $73.545B

• Dell (DELL) – $38.260B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $28.742B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $32.172B

• Nokia (NOK) – $21.824B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $19.768B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.757B

• Sonos (SONO) – $2.190B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $34.820M

