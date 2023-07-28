Some iOS 17 features won’t be available upon initial release

iOS 17 will be released in September with a variety of new features, including upgrades to Messages, major improvements to autocorrect, and more. However, some of the new iOS 17 features that were previewed at WWDC will not be available until later this year.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

According to Apple’s website, there are at least three features in iOS 17 that won’t be included when the initial update is released in September. First is the highly-anticipated Journal app. Using the Journal app, Apple says that iPhone users will have a new way to “appreciate life and preserve memories.” At WWDC, Apple also touted a new feature for AirDrop that will finish sending transfers over the internet [that won;t be available when iOS 17.0 is released]. This means that you can initiate an AirDrop, then move away from the other device, and the transfer will continue. “Content you share over AirDrop will continue to send securely and in full quality over the internet if you leave AirDrop range and both you and your recipient are signed in to iCloud,” Apple explains. Last but not least, Apple Music is finally set to gain support for collaborative playlists with iOS 17 this year, but the wait’s not over just yet.

MacDailyNews Take: The new Journal app, AirDrop upgrade, and collaborative playlists will be available “later this year,” according to Apple.

