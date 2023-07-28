Pro photographer and video producer: Apple’s powerful 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is superb

Andrew Lanxon, a professional photographer and video producer, really enjoyed using Apple’s “surprisingly powerful” 15-inch M2 MacBook Air which he calls, “superb.”

Andrew Lanxon for CNET:

I’m a professional photographer, and I’ve spent the past couple of months with the latest 15-inch M2-equipped MacBook Air, putting it through its paces on photo shoots, both in the studio and on location. I’m impressed.

For me, its 15-inch display is the perfect balance between size and portability. It’s big enough to comfortably edit photos in Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop without needing a bigger monitor. It offers plenty of screen space for all my tools, as well as providing ample room for video timelines when working with video in Premiere, away from my desk. But the narrow display bezel and the laptop’s 11.5mm thickness means it’ll still slip into the laptop pouch of even my smaller camera backpacks.

With Apple’s M2 chip and 16GB of RAM, my test model was extremely capable for most uses. It handled all my photo editing in Lightroom and Lightroom Classic, importing 1,000-plus batches of raw photos from my CFExpress cards extremely quickly and showing zero slowdowns as I navigated the library and batch-applied editing presets… I increasingly work in video and still imagery, both for CNET and on my own YouTube channel, and I found the Air capable of blitzing my edits in Premiere and DaVinci Resolve.