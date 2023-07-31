Samsung’s boring phone, tablet, and watch updates bode well for Apple

Samsung’s boring updates to its iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch wannabes bodes well for Apple’s real iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches for the rest of this year and deeply into 2024.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Samsung Electronics Co. is… pushing mostly modest upgrades to its phones, tablets and watches.

The company’s new Fold and Flip phones get new hinges for a flatter look, as well as faster processors and minor camera updates. To borrow from Apple’s nomenclature, the names probably should have been Fold 4S and Flip 4S — instead of Fold 5 and Flip 5.

The watch upgrades were also fairly minor, adding faster processors and — on some versions — slighter larger displays. But the S9 tablet lineup probably had the most incremental group of updates.

The lack of major new features bodes well for Apple, which is about to launch its biggest iPhone upgrade in three years.