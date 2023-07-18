To watch Messi play for Inter Miami CF, subscribe to MLS Season Pass

Lionel Messi, the greatest football player of all time, is scheduled to play his first Major League Soccer (MLS) game on Friday, July 21st, at 5 p.m. PDT / 8 p.m. EDT, when his Inter Miami CF squad hosts Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

Apple has a 10-year deal with Major League Soccer (MLS) as the exclusive provider of every MLS game in the 2023 season through its MLS Season Pass subscription service.

MLS Season Pass features bot only every live MLS regular-season match, but also the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts — a first in live sports broadcasting. With an MLS Season Pass subscription, fans can enjoy every MLS match on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

The deal includes Messi’s first game for Inter Miami, as well as all of the team’s matches. Some of these matches, including Messi’s debut, will require a subscription to MLS Season Pass to watch.

Every match features the ability for fans to join the action live or watch it from the start.

MLS Season Pass features pregame shows and a postgame wrap-up to close each night. To complement the action, MLS Season Pass offers a five-hour live whip-around show, capturing all of the key moments from every match from the start of the first matches on the East Coast to the final whistle of the West Coast contests (7:30 p.m. ET-12:30 a.m. ET).

On match days, all the live and upcoming matches for the day are prominently featured on MLS Season Pass, so fans can quickly see what they want to watch. On non-match days, fans can enjoy match previews, club sizzle videos to get pumped for the next showdown, highlights, replays, and more great content. MLS Season Pass also features weekly shows, match-winning goals, great saves, and other highlights from the week — all curated to highlight the best of the action across the entire league.

In the United States, an MLS Season Pass subscription costs $12.99 per month or $79 for the season – $39 for mid-season subscription now (renews at $79 next year) – if you are already a subscriber to Apple TV+. If you do not subscribe to Apple TV+ (you should; it’s great), the MLS Season Pass costs $14.99 per month or $99 for the season – $49 for mid-season subscription now (renews at $79 next year). Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share the subscription using their own Apple ID and password.

The service is not restricted to the United States, with subscriptions available in over 100 countries, including Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Australia. For prices outside of the United States, check out this article from The Sporting News.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

