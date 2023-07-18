Apple VP on Vision Pro: ‘Only Apple could make a product like this’

“Everything in this product has been invented,” Alan Dye, Apple’s Vice President of Human Interface Design, says on Design Matters with Debbie Millman. “This has been the most, by far the most challenging design program we’ve ever had — [with] 5,000 patents.”

“Only Apple could make a product like this,” Dye continued. “Some of the ideas were really hard to get to, but big. Like the idea of like one of the big ideas we have is connection, staying connected to your world, but then also connecting with those that aren’t with you.”

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

Apple design chief Alan Dye says showing a Apple Vision Pro wearer’s eyes was “a UI for those around you,” and took years to create. “So we worked really hard at allowing people to stay connected to the world that they’re in… [which is] why this is very much an AR product,” said Dye. “That’s why we worked so hard to make it such that when you put it on, what you see is your world… and people see in, and it’s just like you’re wearing goggles.” “We created a user interface, our first user interface, for the rest of the world, right?” he said. “So a product that has a UI that is actually meant for those around you.” Dye says that being able to let someone see your eyes as you wear the Vision Pro was “a huge deal for us and took literally years of invention to come up with,” because “we believe so fundamentally that you should not feel isolated, right?”

MacDailyNews Note: You can listen to the entire Design Matters with Debbie Millman podcast via Apple Podcasts here.

