Apple’s new ‘StandBy’ feature for iPhone will be used by hundreds of millions

Apple’s iOS 17 introduces StandBy, giving users a full-screen experience with glanceable information designed to be viewed from a distance when iPhone is on its side and charging. It’s a feature that will be used by hundreds of millions of users on a daily basis.

StandBy is perfect on a nightstand, kitchen counter, or desk, and can be personalized to display a range of beautiful clock styles, favorite photos, or widgets, including Smart Stacks, which surface the right widgets at the right time. With support for Live Activities, Siri, incoming calls, and larger notifications, StandBy makes iPhone even more useful when viewed at a distance. When charging with MagSafe, StandBy remembers a user’s preferred view. It is easy to bring up StandBy anytime by tapping the screen, and on iPhone 14 Pro with the Always-On display, it is always available.

Todd Haselton for CNBC:

It works well on your desk, too. Users can set up StandBy mode to display a rotating array of photos from the image library, much like smart home hub devices from Amazon or Google. And whether your phone is stationed on your bedside table or on your desk, you can always say, “Siri, how long will it take me to get to work?” Or, “Siri, turn off the bedroom lights and play music by Miles Davis.” You don’t have to worry about a bright screen keeping you up, either. Your iPhone will automatically dim the screen, or turn the display off, when you switch off the lights. And Apple borrowed a feature from the Apple Watch Ultra: There’s a special night mode that changes the clock, calendar and text to the color red to make it less straining on the eyes.

MacDailyNews Take: The basic concept of Standby itself comes from watchOS where your Watch becomes a beside clock when sideways on a charger.

You can also turn on notifications that show detailed information from your apps. [For one example], UPS notifies me that my gardening gloves may arrive around midday. StandBy mode works best with the iPhone 14 Pro, which has an always-on display. If you have a different model, the screen turns off but can be quickly turned on again with just a tap.

MacDailyNews Note: To try out (and/or use) Standby on iPhones running iOS 17 public beta:

On your iPhone go to Settings > StandBy. Toggle Standby “On.”

• Choose “Always On” under Display if you don’t want your screen to turn off (available for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max).

• Select “Night Mode” if you want the text to show a red tint.

• Choose whether or not you want to see notifications.

