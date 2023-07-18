India surges to become Apple’s 5th largest iPhone market

India surpassed France and Germany to become Apple’s fifth largest iPhone market in the second quarter, according to Counterpoint Research. India contributed nearly 4% of all iPhone sales in the second quarter, growing 50% year-over-year.

The rapid growth in India comes as Apple expands its presence in the world’s fifth-largest economy from both a retail and manufacturing standpoint.

Arjun Kharpal for CNBC:

For Apple, India overtook Germany and France for iPhone sales in the June quarter, and is now behind the U.K., Japan, China and the U.S., Counterpoint Research told CNBC on Tuesday. It is the first time India has been one of Apple’s top five markets for iPhone sales. India contributed close to 4% of all iPhone sales in the second quarter, according to the research firm. The firm was not able to disclose the exact number of iPhone sales but said they grew 50% year-on-year. Apple commanded a 5.1% market share in India’s total smartphone market in the period to the end of June, versus 3.4% in the same period last year, Counterpoint Research said. The rapid growth in India comes as Apple ramps up its presence in the world’s fifth-largest economy from both a retail and manufacturing perspective.

MacDailyNews Take: And, keep in mind, Apple only sells premium smartphones, not cheap junk, in the emerging market of India.

Apple’s iPhones have also propelled smartphones into the top-five most exported commodities from India in the fiscal year that ended in March.

The CCP’s lunacy is India’s gain. – MacDailyNews, March 3, 2023

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.