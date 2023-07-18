Apple’s iPhone 15 may sport stacked battery technology

Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup is rumored to feature stacked battery technology, which could increase energy density and prolong lifespan.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

According to the Twitter user “RGcloudS,” the ‌iPhone 15‌ lineup will feature stacked battery technology. The information came as part of an alleged leak about Samsung’s Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra models, which are also said to utilize stacked battery technology.

A stacked battery cell uses a manufacturing technique called lamination, where the elements and separators are folded into zig-zag layers instead of being rolled up. Since there is less wasted space within the packaged cell, more active material can be included, resulting in a greater overall capacity. This allows a stacked battery to achieve higher energy density compared to a wound battery. Heat is also distributed more uniformly across the cell, rather than being concentrated in a single area, prolonging the battery’s lifespan.

Electric vehicles already heavily rely on stacked batteries due to their ability to deliver high power output and rapid recharging, as well as their superior energy densities. They are also found in medical devices, aerospace and aviation, and renewable energy storage.