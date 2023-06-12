Apple’s iPhone has propelled smartphones into one of India’s top five exports

Apple’s iPhones have propelled smartphones into the top-five most exported commodities from India in the fiscal that ended in March this year.

Mimansa Verma for Quartz:

India’s smartphone exports nearly doubled to $10.9 billion during the year from $5.4 billion the year before that, according to data from India’s commerce ministry.

And iPhone handsets accounted for half of those smartphones, followed by Samsung, Business Standard reported today (June 12). In the last financial year, when Apple’s figure stood at only 24%, India’s overall smartphone exports were in the ninth position.

In the financial year 203, the top-four commodities exported from India included automotive fuels, aviation fuel, motor gasoline, and diamonds for non-industrial use, the newspaper reported.

India’s $6.6-billion financial program to boost local smartphone manufacturing under the production-linked incentive scheme has attracted global majors. The government’s promotional program came at a time when China’s tech crackdown and the covid-19-linked shutdowns compelled companies to shift their production base to alternative hubs.