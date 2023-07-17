Downsizing Disney looks to unload its TV assets; Apple may be eyeing ESPN

Disney is looking to sell its TV assets. Bob Iger built Disney into a top entertainment company by acquiring Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm. Now he’s looking to downsize in a big way. Apple, with its focus on sports deals for Apple TV+, may be eyeing Disney’s ESPN.
Thomas Buckley and Lucas Shaw for Bloomberg News:
Iger put roughly a third of the company up for sale this week, declaring Disney’s linear TV assets noncore. That includes TV networks ABC, FX and Freeform. He also said Disney is looking for a strategic partner for ESPN — though he’s not willing to sell the whole thing — and the company is already looking to sell or restructure its TV and streaming business in India.
It’s a stunning if inevitable turn of events for an executive who spent so much of his career working in TV, and for a company that relied on cable networks for the majority of its profit… Yet the accelerating decline of cable TV has limited Iger’s options. He thought he’d solved this problem with Disney+ and Hulu, his two mass-market streaming services. But his streaming business is expected to register a loss of about $800 million in the company’s just-ended third quarter.
Management chased streaming subscribers at unsustainably low prices to goose the launch of Disney+ in 2019 and is now seeking to raise prices without alienating customers. (Disney+ lost 4 million subscribers last quarter.)
Iger put up a for-sale sign during an interview with CNBC in Sun Valley, Idaho, home to an annual summit of the media and tech elite organized by the investment bank Allen & Co… Iger’s CNBC interview was unmistakably a distress signal.
Most of the potential suitors for linear TV networks are financial entities, like private equity firms, that would milk them for cash as they decline into obscurity… The list of interested parties in ESPN is longer, and could include tech giants like Apple, as well as sports companies like Fanatics… Rumors have long swirled that Iger will end up selling all of Disney to Apple. It’s still hard to imagine Iger selling Disney to anyone. He was always a builder — not a seller. But Bob the builder is doing a lot more cutting this time around.
MacDailyNews Take: We live in interesting times.
9 Comments
DIsney: Get woke, go broke.
Same thought posted at the same time… LOL!
nuff said…
First Then and Go Woke, GO BROKE…nailed it!
Sorry, but that ship has sailed….and sunk.
This is… bizarre. My understanding is that ESPN is an absolute cash cow.
But yeah, the whole ESPN strategy of making me pay for ESPN through my cable service provider fees AND then also charging for ESPN+ which has DIFFERENT exclusive content and does NOT include much of the cable ESPN live sports is maddening.
I though I would be able to most of my live sports and cut the cable by subscribing to ESPN+ but that is entirely wrong idea.
Also having two separate streaming services with HULU and Disney, is so irritating. Just ditch the Hulu brand, and put it all under Disney.
Also, most of the Disney Star Wars mini-series spin-offs have turned into classic examples of how to squeeze two hours of content into 8-10 hours. Very poorly written.
Let’s review—
ESPN is the golden cash cow. Disney will KEEP ESPN. They will do some sort of licensing VisionPro Apple TV bundle with a subscription bundle.
I guarantee it.!!
Remember Iger was part of the VisionPro unveiling. Cook and Iger are buddies. Disney and Apple will do a joint venture. ESPN is one of the last pieces of good news in the Disney Cabal at this point…..
Thank me later.
Hadn’t realised ‘Bob the Builder’ had made such an impact in the US, obviously not on the Disney channel mind, which would have been a nice irony.