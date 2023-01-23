Apple in talks with Disney, others on VR content for upcoming ‘RealityOne’ headset

Apple is in talks with Walt Disney and about half a dozen media partners to develop virtual reality (VR) content for its mixed reality headset, Bloomberg News reported Monday.
Developed with Sony Group Corp, the headset will have two ultra-high-resolution displays to handle the VR aspects and a collection of external cameras to enable an augmented reality “pass-through mode”, the report said.
It added that the tech giant was working to update its own Apple TV+ material to work with the headset.
The iPhone maker’s MR headset is set to launch in this year’s spring event and will cost around $3,000, according to the report.
MacDailyNews Take: Compelling content will obviously be key, especially for sales of subsequent, more affordable Apple headsets to follow.
